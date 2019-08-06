|
|
Larry Vaughn
Larry Gene Vaughn, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Tulsa. He was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Great Lakes, Ill., to John C. and Avanell (Gray) Vaughn. He was a 1969 graduate of Russellville High School, where he was a two-time all regional player and all-state in his senior year. He went on to attend Arkansas Tech University and was a member of Phi Sigma Rho fraternity. After college, his career was in the oil field industry as a logistics and general manager in over 50 different international locations. He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. Larry loved fishing and hunting with his sons and grandson and enjoyed sharing his stories of all of his life's adventures with his friends and family.
Family-held memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. The family will visit with friends following the service.
He is survived by his sons, Jordan Vaughn of Hot Springs and Jason Vaughn of Fort Smith; a grandson, Grayson Vaughn; two brothers, Johnny Vaughn of Russellville and Jerry Vaughn (Susie) of Dover; a sister, Rita Ridling (Bob) of Morrilton; an aunt, Jeanie Vaughn McPeters of Morrilton; and his former wife and best friend, Elizabeth Vaughn of Fort Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Dana Rabideau, Wayne Wright, Charlie Goodman, Tommy Lewis, Bill Coleman, Mike O'Bier, Doug Bice, Jack Stafford, Gerald Harvell, Steve Edgar, Dick Lee, Chuck Retando, Rick MacDougal, Jimmy Coats, Roger Rogers and Floyd Hamm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72903. If you chose to send flowers please send to the church one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the special loving care and friendship of Dana Rabideau.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019