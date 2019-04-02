Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
3501 Rogers Ave.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Larry Wilson Obituary
Larry Wilson
Larry Kane Wilson, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Decatur, Ill., to the late Paul and Helen Wilson. He was U.S. Marine veteran, a retired riverboat mate in the Merchant Marines, a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite, Boy Scouts of America and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Larry is survived by his son, Robbie Wilson of Fort Smith; his grandson, Patrick Kelly of North Little Rock; his brother, Tom Wilson of Fort Smith; his nephew, Douglass Wilson of Darian, Conn.; and three great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Arkansas Citizens' Climate League, 2610 W. Hackett Road, Hackett, AR 72937 or online at www.arkccl.org.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
