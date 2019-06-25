Home

Latisha Tillman-Jones


1973 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Latisha Tillman-Jones Obituary
Latisha Tillman-Jones
Latisha Tillman-Jones, 46, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with a burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Shoyn; a daughter, Shydaria Jones; three sons, Jamarious Tillman and Tydarren and Jamorian Jones; her parents, Ora Mingo and Hosea Tillman; two sisters, Eulanda Richard and Tia Tillman; and two brothers, Michael and Malcolm Tillman.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 26, 2019
