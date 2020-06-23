Or Copy this URL to Share

Latosha Curry

Latosha Curry, 45, of Fort Smith died Monday, June 15, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by four children, Darbarious, Jacorey and Javon Curry and Darion Carter; her mother, Jean Hawkins; her father, William Midget; two sisters, Keyshon Curry and Missollie Hawkins; a brother, Harold Curry; and three grandchildren.

Public visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 26 at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store