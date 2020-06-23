Latosha Curry
1975 - 2020-06-15
Latosha Curry, 45, of Fort Smith died Monday, June 15, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by four children, Darbarious, Jacorey and Javon Curry and Darion Carter; her mother, Jean Hawkins; her father, William Midget; two sisters, Keyshon Curry and Missollie Hawkins; a brother, Harold Curry; and three grandchildren.
Public visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 26 at the funeral home.

