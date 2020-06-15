Or Copy this URL to Share

LaTrelle Wheeler

LaTrelle Wheeler, 84, of Alma died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by four sons, Todd, Mark, Brent and Jason Wheeler; two brothers, Jon and Joe Riddle; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store