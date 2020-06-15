LaTrelle Wheeler
LaTrelle Wheeler, 84, of Alma died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by four sons, Todd, Mark, Brent and Jason Wheeler; two brothers, Jon and Joe Riddle; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.