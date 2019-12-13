|
Laura Hardy
Laura Lee (Feldman) Hardy, 59, of Russellville died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. A daughter of Harry and Lauretta Ann (Myatt) Feldman, she was born Dec. 11, 1960, in Fort Smith. She attended Westark Community College in Fort Smith and worked as an agent and producer in the insurance industry for more than 10 years. The past couple of years, she was an administrative assistant for Murdock Portable Toilets and Septic Tanks Service in Russellville.
Laura married Dexter Alan Hardy on March 31, 2007, at Fort Smith. She was a former member of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 505. She was a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, where she was involved in mission work in her younger years. After moving to Russellville, she and Alan attended First Baptist Church in Russellville and Moreland First Baptist Church. She loved to travel, was an enjoyable "people person," and dearly loved her two grandchildren and five canine companions.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Karl "Daddy" Leding; her father-in-law, James "Jim" Hardy; and a brother-in-law, Mark Hardy.
She is survived by her husband, Alan; two sons, Christopher Fairfield (Melanie) of Little Rock and Louis Alan Hardy (Felicia) of Russellville; two grandchildren, Brayden Alan Hardy and Annabella Hardy, both of Russellville; a brother, J. Harry Feldman (Jackie) of Wilmington, Del.; three sisters, Kaye Gardner (John) of Franklin, Tenn., Deanna Lux (Bill) of Fayetteville and Libby Brodie (Wendall) of Fort Smith; a brother-in-law, Randy Hardy (Teri) of Dover; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Whorton (Jerry) of Russellville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Laura's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Humphrey Chapel in Russellville. The Revs. Greg Sykes and Rick Smith will officiate. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.
Internet obituary and online guestbook are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 15, 2019