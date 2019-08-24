Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Middleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Middleton Obituary
Laura Middleton
Laura Jean Middleton, 76, of Greenwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Pink Bud Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., to Henry C. Erlandson and Wilma L. Sherman-Erlandson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hank Middleton.
Survivors include her son, Tony Tomsic Jr. and wife Billie Jo of New Castle, Ky.; daughter, Susan Coppedge of Fort Smith; brothers, Tom Groell, Bill Erlandson and Bob Erlandson; sister, Mary Groell; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her adopted family, Lynette, Mike, Colby and Haley and family. She especially loved her Pink Bud family.
Private service and burial will be at Oak Valley Cemetery in Lavaca. Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
Please make memorial contributions to Pink Bud Nursing Home, 400 S. Coker St., Greenwood, AR 72936.
Please visit www.madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.