|
|
Laura Middleton
Laura Jean Middleton, 76, of Greenwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Pink Bud Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Rockford, Ill., to Henry C. Erlandson and Wilma L. Sherman-Erlandson.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hank Middleton.
Survivors include her son, Tony Tomsic Jr. and wife Billie Jo of New Castle, Ky.; daughter, Susan Coppedge of Fort Smith; brothers, Tom Groell, Bill Erlandson and Bob Erlandson; sister, Mary Groell; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her adopted family, Lynette, Mike, Colby and Haley and family. She especially loved her Pink Bud family.
Private service and burial will be at Oak Valley Cemetery in Lavaca. Funeral services are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service in Huntsville.
Please make memorial contributions to Pink Bud Nursing Home, 400 S. Coker St., Greenwood, AR 72936.
Please visit www.madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 25, 2019