1/1
Laurene Favre
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurene Favre
Sister Mary Laurene Favre, R.S.M., went peacefully to be with her God on Oct. 11, 2020, at Catherine McAuley Convent in Barling. She was born March 28, 1916, to Leo and Josephine Ficker Favre. She was 104 years old and a Sister of Mercy for 87 years.
She entered Sisters of Mercy community in Webster Groves, Mo., on Sept. 8, 1933. Beginning in 1936, Sister Mary Laurene was an elementary school teacher for 42 years at schools in Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Eldorado and Tontitown. She supervised the dietary department for two years at the Motherhouse in St. Louis and spent 11 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs in the medical records department. She lived at Catherine McAuley Convent since 1992.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Father Alphonse Favre, C.S.Sp., Lee, Carl, John, Joe and Peter "Pete"; and three sisters, Sister Mary Winifred Favre, R.S.M., Katie and Caroline.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, and the members of her Mercy community.
Private funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 16. Father William Elser will celebrate the funeral Mass for his fifth grade teacher, per her request. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Online guestbook is available at www.fentressmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797836178
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fentress Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved