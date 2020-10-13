Laurene Favre
Sister Mary Laurene Favre, R.S.M., went peacefully to be with her God on Oct. 11, 2020, at Catherine McAuley Convent in Barling. She was born March 28, 1916, to Leo and Josephine Ficker Favre. She was 104 years old and a Sister of Mercy for 87 years.
She entered Sisters of Mercy community in Webster Groves, Mo., on Sept. 8, 1933. Beginning in 1936, Sister Mary Laurene was an elementary school teacher for 42 years at schools in Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Eldorado and Tontitown. She supervised the dietary department for two years at the Motherhouse in St. Louis and spent 11 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs in the medical records department. She lived at Catherine McAuley Convent since 1992.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Father Alphonse Favre, C.S.Sp., Lee, Carl, John, Joe and Peter "Pete"; and three sisters, Sister Mary Winifred Favre, R.S.M., Katie and Caroline.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, and the members of her Mercy community.
Private funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 16. Father William Elser will celebrate the funeral Mass for his fifth grade teacher, per her request. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
