Lauretta Koenigseder
Lauretta Ann Koenigseder, 71, of Little Rock went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born to Roy and Alta Bruning in Covington, Ky., on July 31, 1947, she was the oldest of eight children and the leader of the pack of siblings who adored her. Lauretta was married for 42 years to Steve Koenigseder, the love of her life.
Lauretta possessed an immense desire to learn. After graduating from Sylvan Hills High School in 1966, she attended Ouachita Baptist University and then received her BS and MS in nursing from the University of Central Arkansas. She proudly completed a Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas in 1991 and continued her education at UCA while teaching nursing students — including her baby sister — for 37 years. On the verge of turning 40, Lauretta asked herself, "What haven't I done that I always wanted to do?" and realized she always wanted to be in the Navy. She forged ahead and celebrated her 40th birthday in officer's training in Newport, R.I., and ultimately held the rank of captain in the Little Rock Navy Reserve.
At the age of 12, Lauretta sustained severe burns during a house fire and was hospitalized for several months. In 1991, she was diagnosed with scleroderma, a life-altering disease. Determined not to be sidelined by these issues, she stayed active and lived a full, productive life. Each year she trained and was able to pass the U.S. military physical exam until her retirement.
Lauretta and Steve enjoyed ballroom dancing, snow skiing and extensive travel, making lifelong friends along the way. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock, where she helped organize and lead the grief support group.
Lauretta was the best daughter, wife, sister and sister-in-law and the greatest Aunt Moonbeam a niece or nephew could ask for. Whether she was sponsoring the Little League Moonbeam Bombers or serving as Mrs. Santa Claus, she was totally involved and loved by all her family. Lauretta embraced life and was truly a remarkable woman.
Lauretta is survived by her husband, Steve; the Bruning brothers, Ed (Sue), David (Jacki), Darrell (Debbie), Daniel and Donald; her sisters, Carolyn Tracy (Bill) and Diane Brown (Mark). She was an aunt to 18 nieces and nephews and a great-aunt to 19.
Special thanks are extended to Drs. Laura Trigg and Angela Driskill for their excellent care and support of Lauretta throughout most of her adult life.
A visitation with rosary is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the church. Burial services will follow at Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery in Sherwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation online at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Little Rock Funeral Home, 8801 Knoedl Ct., Little Rock, (501) 224-2200.
Lauretta's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 28, 2019