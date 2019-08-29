Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Laurine Langley Obituary
Laurine Langley
Laurine Langley, 70, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1948, in Bowling Green, Mo., to the late Earnest and Odetta Brown. She retired from Van Buren Health & Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Langley.
She is survived by a daughter, Kesha Woolsey of Van Buren; three sons, Lanny Joe Kean of Troy, Mo., Michael Kean of Cave City and Ernie Langley of Van Buren; five sisters, Christina Pruitt (a triplet) of Van Buren, Gertie Gower of Hannibal, Mo., Gladys Earnest of Monroe City, Mo., Debbie Kelley of Hannibal and Judy Lopez of Wright City, Mo.; a brother, Jimmy Brown of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Laura McMillan, Bryce Langley and Brianna Langley; and two great-grandchildren, Kelcee and Kaleb McMillan.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019
