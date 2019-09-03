|
|
Lauwanda Rankin
Lauwanda Mae Hatfield Mitchell Rankin was born March 30, 1938, in Mountain View, Mo. She was the daughter of Steve Alonzo Hatfield Sr. and Myrtle Leora Loyd Hatfield Ross. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lauwanda had been a resident of Muldrow prior to moving to Winnsboro, S.C., a few years ago. Lauwanda was baptized at First Baptist Church in Union, Mo., at 11 years of age.
She married Carl Eugene Mitchell in August of 1953 in Lawrence, Kan., who passed away Oct. 2, 1971. She later married Sherman Richard Rankin Sr.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by four sons, Larry Eugene Mitchell, Jerry Dean Mitchell, Billy Joe Mitchell and Sherman Richard Rankin Jr.; and two sisters, Lauveda June Hatfield and Judith Kay Hatfield.
Lauwanda is survived by her children, Kathy Ann Mitchell (Bill) Owens, Barbara Sue Mitchell, Linda June Mitchell, Kenneth Ray Mitchell, Tina Marie Rankin (Mauricio) Argueta and Linda Mae Mitchell Rankin Gonzalez; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Donna Geneen Hatfield Bourbon, Steve Alonzo Hatfield Sr., Herbert Leroy Hatfield Sr. and Ginger Rae Hatfield Horton; as well as two brothers-in law, Clyde Mitchell and Darrell Mitchell; and many cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019