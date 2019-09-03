Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauwanda Rankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauwanda Rankin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauwanda Rankin Obituary
Lauwanda Rankin
Lauwanda Mae Hatfield Mitchell Rankin was born March 30, 1938, in Mountain View, Mo. She was the daughter of Steve Alonzo Hatfield Sr. and Myrtle Leora Loyd Hatfield Ross. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lauwanda had been a resident of Muldrow prior to moving to Winnsboro, S.C., a few years ago. Lauwanda was baptized at First Baptist Church in Union, Mo., at 11 years of age.
She married Carl Eugene Mitchell in August of 1953 in Lawrence, Kan., who passed away Oct. 2, 1971. She later married Sherman Richard Rankin Sr.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by four sons, Larry Eugene Mitchell, Jerry Dean Mitchell, Billy Joe Mitchell and Sherman Richard Rankin Jr.; and two sisters, Lauveda June Hatfield and Judith Kay Hatfield.
Lauwanda is survived by her children, Kathy Ann Mitchell (Bill) Owens, Barbara Sue Mitchell, Linda June Mitchell, Kenneth Ray Mitchell, Tina Marie Rankin (Mauricio) Argueta and Linda Mae Mitchell Rankin Gonzalez; and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Donna Geneen Hatfield Bourbon, Steve Alonzo Hatfield Sr., Herbert Leroy Hatfield Sr. and Ginger Rae Hatfield Horton; as well as two brothers-in law, Clyde Mitchell and Darrell Mitchell; and many cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauwanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now