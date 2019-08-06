|
|
Laveda Young
Laveda Young, 96, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was born June 20, 1923, in Umpire to the late Veachel Baber and Cora Manasco Baber. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, a homemaker and she oved her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Young Sr.; her daughter, Nathalie Young Wasson; her three sons, Darrel Fisher, Robert Young Jr. and Stephen Young; and four brothers, Gene, Doyle, J.C. and Veachel Baber Jr.
Laveda is survived her five grandchildren, Chris Fisher, Adrienne Fisher Potter, Dillon Young, Hunter Young and Stephen Young II; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Baber.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019