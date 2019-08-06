Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laveda Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laveda Young


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laveda Young Obituary
Laveda Young
Laveda Young, 96, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was born June 20, 1923, in Umpire to the late Veachel Baber and Cora Manasco Baber. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, a homemaker and she oved her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Young Sr.; her daughter, Nathalie Young Wasson; her three sons, Darrel Fisher, Robert Young Jr. and Stephen Young; and four brothers, Gene, Doyle, J.C. and Veachel Baber Jr.
Laveda is survived her five grandchildren, Chris Fisher, Adrienne Fisher Potter, Dillon Young, Hunter Young and Stephen Young II; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, James Baber.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To sign her online guestbook please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laveda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now