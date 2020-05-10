|
Lavera Nick
Lavera Nick, 74, of McAlester, Okla., died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at McAlester Regional Health Center. She was born April 19, 1946, in Brisco to Harley and Maycel Martin. She grew up in Booneville. Laverna married Benny Nick on June 25, 1987, and they made their home in McAlester. Lavera worked at the Army Ammunition Plant as a production worker for 17 years, until her retirement. In her spare time, Lavera enjoyed traveling, going antiquing, sitting outside enjoying nature and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She also liked going to the casino with her daughter and granddaughter.
Lavera is survived by her husband, Benny Nick; a daughter, Tammy Bradish; a son, Shannon Cox; three grandchildren, McKayla Garrett, Brittany Sprinkle and Autumn Cox; two great-grandchildren, Kaeson Sprinkle and Waylon Garrett; two sisters, Nan Holland and Sue Martin; and a brother, James Martin. Lavera was also particularly fond of her Pomeranian, Astro.
Family funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11 at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel in McAlester, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020