Lavera Simmons


1938 - 2020
Lavera Simmons Obituary
Lavera Simmons
Lavera Simmons, 81, of Muldrow died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis; three daughters, Kathy Byrum of Alma, Tammy Martin of Sallisaw and Leisa Morris of Muldrow; a son, Kenneth Simmons of Charleston; three sisters, Betty Oxford and Margie Mitchell, both of Fort Smith, and JoAnn Brodie of Van Buren; a brother, Rickey Montgomery of Roland; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020
