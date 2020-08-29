LaVerna Newman

LaVerna "Vernie" Newman, 64, of Van Buren died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was a registered nurse at Baptist Health in Van Buren and a member of Bridge Church in Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyce and Harry Moon; her husband, Larry Newman; and a granddaughter, Hope Dooly.

She is survived by two daughters, Kellie Vaughn and husband James of Wister and Jennifer Dooly and husband Roy of Van Buren; three sisters, Vicki Cates and husband Albert of Lavaca, Gayla Bull of Fort Smith and her twin sister LaVonna Proctor and husband Charlie of Van Buren; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Pallbearers will be John and Brian Bull, Randy Hyatt Jr., David and Joshua Hyatt, David Cates Jr., Scott, Joey and Stewart Moon and Chris Coulter.

Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store