LaVerna Newman

LaVerna "Vernie" Newman, 64, of Van Buren died Aug. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam.

She is survived by two daughters, Kellie Vaughn and Jennifer Dooly; three sisters, Vicki Cates, Gayla Bull and LaVonna Proctor; and five grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



