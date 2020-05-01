|
LaVerne Patterson
LaVerne Patterson, 95, of Barling passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 10, 1924, in Paris to the late Buford and Ollie Dorrough, the eldest of 14 children. She was a realtor and a hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, William "Bill" Adams and J.W. "Pat" Patterson; a son, Gene Adams; and a granddaughter, Amanda Daniel.
She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Williams of Van Buren; two sisters, Ann McCartney of Ratcliff and Sue Pederson of Clarksville; two brothers, Lindell Dorrough of Ratcliff and Albert "Shorty" Dorrough of Schenectady, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson, Jason Dunn, Gregg Adams and Brent Lamb; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Private burial will be held at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020