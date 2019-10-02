Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Pearcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Pearcy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne Pearcy Obituary
Laverne Pearcy
Harold "Doc" Laverne Pearcy, 83, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 28, 2019, in Greenwood. Laverne was born in Bayou to Louis "Doc" and Anna Pearcy on Oct. 28, 1935. Doc graduated from Greenwood Schools. He worked as a press operator for Dixie Cup for 17 years and was a journeyman mill wright for Burgess Sheet Metal. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a radio operator until he was honorably discharged in 1961. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was a self-proclaimed professional crappie fisherman and enjoyed having fish frys for family and friends. Time with his family was most precious to him.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda of Fort Smith; his children, Athena Pearcy Cook of Greenwood, Cliff Pearcy and wife Detra of Greenwood, Gina Pearcy of Norman, Okla., and Billy Pearcy of Greenwood; two sons by marriage, Jamie Fletcher and wife Tuesday of Roland and Rocky Fletcher of Fort Smith; his grandchildren, Calvin Cook and wife Karen, Joshua Pearcy and wife Ann, Natisha Purvis and husband Shane, Whitney Pearcy, Dexter Pearcy and wife Chelsea, Andrew Pearcy, Austin Pearcy, Misty Fletcher, Shyler Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Nick Fletcher and Lindsey Fletcher; his great-grandchildren, Hannah Cook, Wayne Cook, Makenzie Pearcy, Elijah Pearcy, Linsey Purvis, Kaleigh Purvis, Addilyn Purvis, Kylah Pearcy, Isaac Pearcy and Jace Pearcy; and his siblings, Charlene Carter and Ray (deceased) of Greenwood, James Lowell Pearcy of Mulberry, Mearl Pearcy and wife Doralane of Van Buren, Sharon Blythe and husband Bobby of Booneville and Donna Bridges and husband Larry of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Ervin Pearcy.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with his brother-in-law Larry Bridges officiating. Interment will be at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where visitation with the family will be held from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Calvin Cook, Joshua Pearcy, Dexter Pearcy, Andrew Pearcy, Austin Pearcy and Nick Fletcher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1730 Moberley Lane, Suite 1, Bentonville, AR 72712.
A special thank you to Pink Bud Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for the wonderful care of our loved one.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now