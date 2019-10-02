|
Laverne Pearcy
Harold "Doc" Laverne Pearcy, 83, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 28, 2019, in Greenwood. Laverne was born in Bayou to Louis "Doc" and Anna Pearcy on Oct. 28, 1935. Doc graduated from Greenwood Schools. He worked as a press operator for Dixie Cup for 17 years and was a journeyman mill wright for Burgess Sheet Metal. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a radio operator until he was honorably discharged in 1961. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was a self-proclaimed professional crappie fisherman and enjoyed having fish frys for family and friends. Time with his family was most precious to him.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda of Fort Smith; his children, Athena Pearcy Cook of Greenwood, Cliff Pearcy and wife Detra of Greenwood, Gina Pearcy of Norman, Okla., and Billy Pearcy of Greenwood; two sons by marriage, Jamie Fletcher and wife Tuesday of Roland and Rocky Fletcher of Fort Smith; his grandchildren, Calvin Cook and wife Karen, Joshua Pearcy and wife Ann, Natisha Purvis and husband Shane, Whitney Pearcy, Dexter Pearcy and wife Chelsea, Andrew Pearcy, Austin Pearcy, Misty Fletcher, Shyler Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Nick Fletcher and Lindsey Fletcher; his great-grandchildren, Hannah Cook, Wayne Cook, Makenzie Pearcy, Elijah Pearcy, Linsey Purvis, Kaleigh Purvis, Addilyn Purvis, Kylah Pearcy, Isaac Pearcy and Jace Pearcy; and his siblings, Charlene Carter and Ray (deceased) of Greenwood, James Lowell Pearcy of Mulberry, Mearl Pearcy and wife Doralane of Van Buren, Sharon Blythe and husband Bobby of Booneville and Donna Bridges and husband Larry of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Ervin Pearcy.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with his brother-in-law Larry Bridges officiating. Interment will be at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where visitation with the family will be held from 5–7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Calvin Cook, Joshua Pearcy, Dexter Pearcy, Andrew Pearcy, Austin Pearcy and Nick Fletcher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1730 Moberley Lane, Suite 1, Bentonville, AR 72712.
A special thank you to Pink Bud Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for the wonderful care of our loved one.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019