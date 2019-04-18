|
Laveta Trobaugh
Laveta Trobaugh, 77, of Fort Smith passed away April 17, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Stratford, Okla. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Her hobbies were making blankets and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Verna Mae (Rudder) Melton; one son, Leon Trobaugh; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred Trobaugh of the home; four daughters, Brenda Munn (Rick) of Gatlin, Tenn., Glenda Justice (Mike) of Fort Smith, Cynthia Seiter of Fort Smith and her companion Dean Cooper and Lisa Edgmon (Thomas) of Fort Smith; one son, Danny Trobaugh (Deborah) of Fort Smith; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two stepgranddaughters and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Will Harmon and Ray Copeland will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trey Munn, Logan Seiter, Justin Trobaugh, Jeremy Trobaugh, Mason Trobaugh, Jacob Edgmon, Hayden Seiter and Michael Justice.
Honorary pallbearers are Jennifer Jerrell, Paige Hamadeh, Chelsea Munn, Emily Edgmon, Lindsay Munn, Kayla Seiter, Maddie Edgmon and Brittany Seiter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019