|
|
Lavon White
Lavon White, 88, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. He graduated from Star City High School in 1949. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1950-54. He married Billie Jo Ollar in 1956. He retired in 1990 as an electrical engineer from Whirlpool and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Aaron and Rachel (Tucker) White; a sister, Eloise Weatherford; and a daughter-in-law, Robin White.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo White; three sons, James White of Niceville, Fla., Dr. Ed White of Mountain Home and Dr. Aaron White of Greenwood; a daughter, Jessica Lynch of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 685, Greenwood, AR 72936; or Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020