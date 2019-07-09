Home

1924 - 2019
Lawrence Earl Berg, 94, of Mena died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Union Mission Pentecostal Church of God in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; three daughters, Kay Douglas and Linda Warren, both of Mena; and Virginia Harris and of Fate, Texas; two sons, Garry and Earl Berg, both of Mena; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019
