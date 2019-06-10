|
Lawrence Carter
Lawrence Junior Carter, 83, of Mount Ida passed away June 6, 2019, at Montgomery County Nursing Home in Mount Ida. Lawrence was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Sims to the late Sterling Gifford and Oder Lola Carter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Bennie Sue Carter.
Lawrence is survived by his two sons, Phillip (Kelly) Carter of Fayetteville and Cecil Ray (Ramona) Willis of Fort Smith; one sister, Ina Dean Mabry; three granddaughters, Ellen Godsey, Lisa Gladden and Elizabeth Carter-Fayers; five great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lone Valley Cemetery in Sims with Brother DeWayne Holloway officiating.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida.
Guest register is available at www.thorntonfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019