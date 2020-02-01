Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Lawrence Clark


1942 - 2020
Lawrence Clark Obituary
Lawrence Clark
Lawrence Clark, 78, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 27, 1942, in Fort Smith to the late Sydney and Gertie Clark. He was a retired produce manager and co-owner/operator of Clark Interiors in Fort Smith. He attended Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a song director for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Clark; two sisters, Dorothy Gooley and Alfreda Belt; and three brothers, Bobby, Jerry and Bill Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene of the home; a daughter, Tainya Phelps of Greenwood; a son, Stanley Clark of Van Buren; a sister, Barbara Upton of Oklahoma City; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2020, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Derek Morland, Dillon Luzader, Logan Miller, Austin Clark, Randy Phelps, Roger Dye, Allen Gibson and Craig Squires.
Honorary pallbearers are Billy Clark, Marty Clark and Clint Thompson.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020
