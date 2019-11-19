|
Lawrence Heinrichs Jr.
Lawrence "Larry" George Heinrichs Jr., 59, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 15, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a biomedical service engineer and of the Christian faith. Larry will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted, loving father and husband and a loyal friend to so many over the years. He loved spending time outdoors, snowmobiling, hunting, camping, hiking, rafting, skiing, wake boarding, sky diving and scuba diving. Like all who have passed too early, we are grateful for what we had but he will be so sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence George Sr. and Hazel Fern (Willyard) Heinrichs; a sister, Carolyn Kay Hosey; and David Myers.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dr. Kristin Pece Heinrichs of the home; four children, Adam Heinrichs and wife Shannon of Texarkana, Ark., Jodie Franks and husband Ryan of Benbrook, Texas, Dustin Velcoff and wife Crystal of Little Rock and Brandon Myers; four siblings, Patricia Sue Brown of Flower Mound, Texas, Debra Hogan and husband Dennis of Maud, Texas, Charlene Thompson of Depew, Okla., and Mary Louise Harley of Hesperia, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with a short memorial service beginning at 6 pm.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date in New Boston, Texas.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA of Clark and Pike Counties, 423 Crittenden St., Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 20, 2019