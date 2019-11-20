Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Lawrence Heinrichs Jr.
Lawrence "Larry" George Heinrichs Jr., 59, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in New Boston, Texas. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin; four children, Adam Heinrichs, Jodie Franks, Dustin Velcoff and Brandon Myers; four siblings, Patricia Brown, Debra Hogan, Charlene Thompson and Mary Harley; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a short memorial service beginning at 6 pm.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019
