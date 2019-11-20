|
|
|
Lawrence Heinrichs Jr.
Lawrence "Larry" George Heinrichs Jr., 59, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Memorial service will be held at a later date in New Boston, Texas. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin; four children, Adam Heinrichs, Jodie Franks, Dustin Velcoff and Brandon Myers; four siblings, Patricia Brown, Debra Hogan, Charlene Thompson and Mary Harley; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a short memorial service beginning at 6 pm.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019