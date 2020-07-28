Lawrence Johnson Jr.
Lawrence H. Johnson Jr., 73, of Greenwood passed on July 25, 2020. He was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Whittier, Calif., to Lawrence H. Johnson Sr. and Elise Mae Meacom Johnson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lorisa Johnson of Greenwood; seven children, Yvette Boyles and Michelle Beckwith, both of Adrian, Mo., Chris Johnson of Pea Ridge, Erin Wright of Bokoshe, Crystal Widger of Fayetteville, Michael Southard of Rogers and Jesse Southard of Durant, Okla.; a sister, Patricia Shaw of Kingfisher, Okla.; a brother, Robert Teague of California; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Lawrence's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31 at Edwards Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
