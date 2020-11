Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence Wagner

Lawrence Wagner, 69, of Sallisaw died Oct. 26, 2020.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Greater New Bethel Church in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by a daughter, Tamera Lowry; two sisters, Bertha Mitchell and Viola Grayson; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



