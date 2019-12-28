|
Layla Kennedy
Layla Jane Kennedy, two months old, of Branch passed away Dec. 27, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Oct. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Left to cherish Layla's memory are her loving parents, Cliff and Cheynne Crawford Kennedy; a brother, Kaine Kennedy; her maternal grandparents, Turkey and Trina Crawford; her paternal grandfather, Steve Kennedy; and her paternal grandmother, Lorri Kennedy.
Private graveside service will be held Monday at Mayberry Cemetery at Central City, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Brother Buddy Corbell will be officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, open to family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 29, 2019