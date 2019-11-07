Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazaro Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazaro Martinez


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lazaro Martinez Obituary
Lazaro Martinez
Lazaro "Laz" Martinez, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 1, 2019. He was born June 15, 1959, in Port Lavaca, Texas. Laz was a huge Elvis fan and the most generous soul anyone could have the honor of meeting. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be terribly missed. Laz was the eldest son of the late Lazaro Sr. and Herlinda Martinez of Port Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Stephanie Martinez; and a great-nephew, Ivan Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughters, Melody Martinez Mendez and Zeneth Martinez Cantu and three grandchildren, all of Chicago. He is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, 22 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of Port Lavaca.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lazaro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -