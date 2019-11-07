|
|
Lazaro Martinez
Lazaro "Laz" Martinez, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 1, 2019. He was born June 15, 1959, in Port Lavaca, Texas. Laz was a huge Elvis fan and the most generous soul anyone could have the honor of meeting. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be terribly missed. Laz was the eldest son of the late Lazaro Sr. and Herlinda Martinez of Port Lavaca.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Stephanie Martinez; and a great-nephew, Ivan Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughters, Melody Martinez Mendez and Zeneth Martinez Cantu and three grandchildren, all of Chicago. He is also survived by 10 brothers and sisters, 22 nieces and nephews, 28 great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of Port Lavaca.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 10, 2019