|
|
Leah Stephens
Leah Sue Stephens, 69, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Little Rock to Mary E. and Leon Kelley. She was raised in Fort Smith and had a love-filled childhood. She was the eldest of three sisters who had all kept close relationships. She loved music and regaled family and friends with the time she was bumped into by Elvis Presley when he was in the Fort Smith Area. She met Delbert Randolph when she was 21 and had a daughter, Kristin L. (Randolph) Collins. She later married Otis Stephens and had a son, Joseph V. Stephens. She and Otis later divorced and she lived and worked independently for the remainder of her life. She was a long-term retiree of the State of Arkansas where she was involved with DSH in Crawford, Saline and Sebastian counties over her career. She had many friends and she loved to visit with them. She loved good food, especially sweets, and to shop at thrift stores. Her biggest love was for her grandchildren.
Mrs. Stephens was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Leon Kelley; her sisters, Jodi Kelley and Leslie Wolfe; and her daughter, Kristin Collins.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Mills of New Castle, Ind.; her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph V. Stephens and Amy Stephens and granddaughter Allyssa Stephens, all of Fort Smith; her son-in-law Kenneth Collins, of Fort Smith; and her grandsons, Abraham Davis, Noah Davis and Gabriel Collins, all of Fort Smith. She is also survived by her newborn great-granddaughter, Juliana Davis.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Bridge Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Westfield Chapel in Springdale.
Online condolences may be made at www.westfieldchapel.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019