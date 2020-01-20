|
Leann Barton
Leann Marie Barton, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 4, 1969, in Fort Smith. She worked at Dixie Cup for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Wilbur Barton of the home; two sons, Aaron Barton of Fort Smith and Evan Barton and wife Jaci of Poteau; a grandchild, Emery Barton; her mother, Ellen Field of Fort Smith; a sister, Jessica Dempsey of Little Rock; a brother, Travis Bryan of Texas; and her grandmother, Marie Ray of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020