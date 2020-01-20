Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leann Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leann Barton


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leann Barton Obituary
Leann Barton
Leann Marie Barton, 50, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 4, 1969, in Fort Smith. She worked at Dixie Cup for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Wilbur Barton of the home; two sons, Aaron Barton of Fort Smith and Evan Barton and wife Jaci of Poteau; a grandchild, Emery Barton; her mother, Ellen Field of Fort Smith; a sister, Jessica Dempsey of Little Rock; a brother, Travis Bryan of Texas; and her grandmother, Marie Ray of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -