|
|
Leda Lee
Leda Lee, 55, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at a Fayetteville hospital. She was the assistant office manager at Insync Pediatrics.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Elizabeth Lee; two sisters, Gail Copeland and Karen Soper; and a granddaughter, Lyla Faye Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Lee; three sons, Tim Lee of Greenwood and Nathan Lee and Matt Lee, both of Fort Smith; three brothers, Boyce Westmoreland of Waco, Texas, Norman Westmorland of Florida and Ken Westmoreland of Gosnell; a sister, Connie Dorrough of San Antonio; and four grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Harvest Time Tabernacle in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019