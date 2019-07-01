Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Lee Emmert


1925 - 2019
Lee Emmert Obituary
Lee Emmert
Lee Ora Emmert, 93, of Rudy passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Dyer to the late Emzy and Lora Arbuckle. She retired from Dixie Cup after 27 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur "Chubby" Emmert.
She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Sue Wood of Van Buren, Mattie Carol Miller of Melbourne and Leota Ponder of Chester; two sons, Buel Defton Gregory of Rogers and Clifton Gregory of Haskell, Okla.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019
