Lee O'Haver
Lee O'Haver, 82, of Fort Smith, passed away May 15, 2019. She was born April 26, 1937, in Ada, Okla., to LeRoy Golightly and Inez Jolley Golightly. Lee worked for Allstate Insurance Co. for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James "Buddy" O'Haver.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lee Moad and husband Mac of Oklahoma; one son, Ray McNair and wife Debbie of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Josh Walker, Alex Walker, Shylah McNair, Jennifer Hren and Michael McNair; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2019