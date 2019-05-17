Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee O'Haver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee O'Haver


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee O'Haver Obituary
Lee O'Haver
Lee O'Haver, 82, of Fort Smith, passed away May 15, 2019. She was born April 26, 1937, in Ada, Okla., to LeRoy Golightly and Inez Jolley Golightly. Lee worked for Allstate Insurance Co. for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James "Buddy" O'Haver.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lee Moad and husband Mac of Oklahoma; one son, Ray McNair and wife Debbie of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Josh Walker, Alex Walker, Shylah McNair, Jennifer Hren and Michael McNair; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now