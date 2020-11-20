Lee Owen
Lee Roy Owen, age 86, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was born May 16, 1934, in Lowell to William Roy and Floy Jane (Wells) Owen.
Lee spent his adult life in service to others starting with the U.S. Navy, where he was a gunner's mate 3rd class. While serving his country, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal and China Service Medal during the Korean War.
After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, Lee served with Upland Police and Fire Department in California, until he took a position with Siloam Springs Police Department, where he attained the rank of assistant police chief.
Lee was elected sheriff of Benton County in 1966 and, at the age of 32, was the youngest sheriff ever to be elected to that position. In addition, he was the first Republican to be elected to the office in 98 years. He was re-elected in 1968 and served as sheriff until 1970.
In 1968, he became a charter member of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy and was appointed as chairman by then-governor Winthrop Rockefeller.
In 1970, Lee was appointed by President Nixon to serve as U.S. Marshal of the Western Arkansas Judicial District. He gained national recognition when under court order marshals evicted a cult from a government-financed house in Grannis.
In 1975, on his 41st birthday, he graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
After serving as a U.S. marshal for eight years, Lee became the chief U.S. probation officer for the U.S. Probation Office for the Western District of Arkansas, where he served for 17 years and was responsible for the U.S. probation office duties for 34 counties.
In 1995, he began serving as captain of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, where he was supervisor of daytime patrol, 911 communications, civil process and the warrants division. He was also the coordinator of prisoner transport and training.
On May 1, 2004, Lee was appointed by then-governor Mike Huckabee to serve out the term of Washington County sheriff when Steve Whitmill resigned. He served as sheriff of Washington County until Sheriff Helder took office in January 2005.
Anyone who knew Lee knew how much he loved his family, writing songs and singing. He spent many hours donating his time to helping others and continued to serve, even after his retirement. He was always taking his singing show on the road to raise funds for Meals on Wheels, senior centers and other organizations. He was a regular entertainer at some of the local nursing homes, where everyone loved hearing him sing his original songs.
When asked for a comment about Lee's passing, Sheriff Helder said, "Lee was the genuine 'singing sheriff.' We lost a larger-than-life icon of law enforcement today."
Beyond Lee's law enforcement and government involvement, he was also a 32nd degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge.
Lee could be found serving his community in many ways including sitting on the board of the Center Corner School, where he had attended grade school, participating in the Northwest Arkansas Song Writers Association, and serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He was active in Gideons International, where he shared his testimony for many years throughout the community.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Owen; a daughter, Waunell Owen; a brother, Henry Owen; and a sister, Florence Robinson.
He is survived by two daughters, Jauwana Owen of Farmington and Christy Edwards (Steven) of Goshen; five grandchildren, Jordan Smith (Reb), Brandee Robinson (Michael), Gunner Edwards, Madilyn Edwards and Mallory Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Blakelee and Channing Smith; and his extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at First Baptist Church, 20 E. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Cave Springs, under the direction of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International online at www.gideons.org
; or Washington County Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 506, Fayetteville, AR 72701.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.nelsonberna.com
.