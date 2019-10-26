|
|
Lee Storms
Lee M. Storms, 86, of Pocola passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. He was a member and retired minister of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Poteau.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Moody; and a brother, Armil Storms.
He is survived by his wife, LaVada Storms; four daughters, LeVada Sue Cornelious and husband Paul of Ashland City, Tenn., and Kimberly Winn and husband Jeff, Tamberly Bull and Pamberly Williams and husband Ronnie, all of Greenwood; a son-in-law, Richard Moody; a brother, Ransom Storms of Clarksville; a sister, Velma Taylor of Clarksville; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Macedonia Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Logan Williams, Landon Williams, Derek Bull, Chandler Winn, David Winn, Austin McKown and Evan Lensing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2703 N. Broadway St., Poteau, OK 74953.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019