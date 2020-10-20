1/1
Lela Kremers
1930 - 2020
Lela Juanita Holland Kremers, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Mulberry to Cleveland and Velma Holland. Lela loved her family and friends. She had a sweet, sassy soul and always put God first.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Judy Kremers.
She is survived by three daughters, Anita Jordan and husband Phillip of Fern and Velma Leona Griffin and La Rhonda Rodriguiz, both of Russellville; a son, Leonard Paul Kremers and wife Patti of Barling; two sisters, Eve Mae Cowan of Mulberry and Sheila Oregon of Hector; six grandchildren, Jodie, Julie, Roger, Robert, Robin and Anna; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Oak Bower Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Lewis, Nate Raleigh, Dustie Nunley, Jagger Wyers, Joseph Lewis and Roger Griffin.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
OCT
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Bower Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

