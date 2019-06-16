Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Lela Robberson

Lela Robberson Obituary
Lela Robberson
Lela Ann Robberson, 73, of Barling, formerly of Paris, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Paris to her parents, Hubert Lynn and Hazel Irene (Green) Lile. Lela worked as a dental hygienist for Ward, Britton and Hill Dentistry. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Paris and loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Hazel Lile.
Lela is survived by her sons, Scott and Mike Robberson of Ozark; one brother, Lyndel Lile of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Xander, Marek and Rafe Robberson; and other family members and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Online guestbook is available at at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on June 18, 2019
