Leland Pitsch

Leland "Butch" Pitsch, loving husband, father of four, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of three, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 78.
Leland was born in Sheridan, Wyo., to Alex and Eunice LeOra (Mathew) Pitsch. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Concordia Seward University in 1964 and 1975. He taught and coached various youth sports for 40 years at Lutheran schools in Kansas and Missouri. He married Della on June 7, 1961, and they raised four children, Mathew, Lori, Monte and Troy.
Leland had a passion for faith, family and friends. He also loved to teach, coach and work with kids of any age, especially his own grandchildren. His favorite hobbies were card playing and reading his Louis L'Amour westerns. He was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and served professionally at St. John's in Palmer, Kan., St. John's in Alma, Kan., St. Paul's in Leavenworth, Kan., and Immanuel Lutheran in St. Charles, Mo.
Leland was preceded in death by his father, Alex; his mother, Eunice LeOra; a daughter, Lori Southern; and a sister, Nelda Simonson.
He is survived by his wife Della; three children, Mathew Pitsch (Seanna), Monte Pitsch (Marta) and Troy Pitsch (Nelly); a son-in-law, Steve Southern; and five brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Smith. Private family burial will follow the service, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Flowers or donations may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5400 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
