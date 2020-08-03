1/
Lelland and Jana Choate
Lelland & Jana Choate
Lelland R. Choate, 68, of Dwight Mission died July 29, 2020, in Van Buren. His wife, Jana Sue Choate, 67, died July 30, 2020, in Tulsa.
Double funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
They are survived by a daughter, Lena Choate; a son, Mark Choate; Lelland's sister, Mildred Taylor; Jana's brother, Michael Campbell; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 pm Thursday and Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
