Len Fort
Len Fort, 61, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 27, 1958, in Harlingen, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Old Fort Construction & Remodeling and a member of New Life Church in Fort Smith and Old Fort Harley-Davidson Hog Group.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa of the home; three daughters, Tiffany Parnell and husband Stuart of Van Buren and Jennifer McMahan and husband Tim and Lindsay Fort and companion Ben Hughes, both of Conway; two sons, Nathan Fort of Rudy and Jason Paul and wife Erin of Sachse, Texas; his parents, Shirley and Leonard Fort of Beebe; his mother-in-law, Nita Huckelbury of Van Buren; a sister, Terri Langston and husband Doug of Beebe; a brother, David Fort and wife Kim of Beebe; and eight grandchildren, Logan Parnell, Landon Parnell, Lexa Parnell, Layton Parnell, Ansleigh McMahan, Lillie Jo McMahan, Brantley McMahan and Adalynn Hughes.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial of ashes will be at Gracelawn Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will be present from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Van Buren, 1403 City Park Road, Van Buren, 72956, or online at www.vbclub.org
; or Center for Art & Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren, 72956, or online at www.art-ed.org
.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.