Lena Collier
Lena Ernestine Collier, 94, of Huntsville died July 20, 2020, in Huntsville.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Elkins, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home. ADH guidelines will be followed.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Beavers; two sons, Pete and Jerry Dunham; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.