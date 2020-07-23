Lena Collier

Lena Ernestine Collier, 94, of Huntsville died July 20, 2020, in Huntsville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Elkins, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home. ADH guidelines will be followed.

She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Beavers; two sons, Pete and Jerry Dunham; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church, prior to the service.



