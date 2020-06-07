Lena Reed
1935 - 2020
Lena Reed
Lena Mae Reed, 84, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz. She was born Nov. 21, 1935, the daughter of Harvey and Reldia Mullen. She was the former owner of Reed's Drive-In and Big Burger Drive-In and a member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Lena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; a son, Ricky Reed; four sisters, Betty Deason, Shirley Knight, Margaret Gipson and Ouita Teague; and a brother, Fred Mullen.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Reed; two grandsons, Jason Reed and wife Kelly and Erik Reed; and three great-grandchildren, Conner, Spencer and Bailey Reed.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Haven Heights Baptist Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will visit with friends beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Haven Heights Baptist Church, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Jason Reed, Erik Reed, Conner Reed, Spencer Reed, Ron Adams and Bob Westmoreland.
Honorary pallbearers are Bailey Reed and Steven Burdick.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
