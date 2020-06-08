Lena Reed
1935 - 2020-06-03
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena Reed
Lena Mae Reed, 84, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with buriat at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
She is survived by two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
Haven Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Haven Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved