Lenela Fitzjurls

Lenela "Len" Fitzjurls, 78, of Paris, died Oct. 15, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

She is survived by her husband, James Fitzjurls; three sons, Clint Jones of Dover, Doug Jones of Pottsville and Greg Jones of Berryville; two daughters, Ramona Clair of Russellville and Cindy Phonvilai of London; a stepson, David Fitzjurls of Paris; two stepdaughters, Mary Harkom of Waco, Texas, and Ellen Fitzjurls of Quebec, N.M.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Monday at Roller Funeral Home in Paris.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store