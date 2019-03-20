|
|
Lenn Lee Jr.
"He is at peace. All of the decisions that he made kept him on this Earth, living, loving, and laughing for 88-plus years. He was a quiet, giant of a man and will continue to guide us all by the examples he set with his life."
Lenn Dawson Lee Jr., 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at a Texarkana hospice facility. He was born July 5, 1930, in Magazine to Lenn Dawson Lee Sr., and Eddie Mayne Mills Lee. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and was the retired owner of Westbrook Supply (NAPA) in Texarkana. He was a former Shriner, a member of Rotary International and served as a board member and volunteer of the Alzheimer's Alliance.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita Lee.
He has left to cherish his memory his wife, Jo Ann Ward; two daughters and a son-in-law, Myla Conroy of North Carolina and Anita and Jim DeGier of Douglassville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Joseph Nehrenberg, Lucas DeGier, Dawson Lee DeGier, Austyn Conroy and Savannah Conroy; two stepgrandsons, Jeff DeGier and Joe DeGier; and a number of other relatives.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine with Joel Campisi officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Alliance Tri-State Area, P.O. Box 7812, Texarkana, TX 75505.
