Leo Anhalt

Leo George Anhalt, 86, of Altus died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altus with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived four sons, David, Bobby, Kenny and Ed Anhalt; four sisters; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at the church.



