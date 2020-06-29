Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo Geheb

Leo H. Geheb, 79, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in North Little Rock.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by a daughter, Ruth Berryhill; a sister, Shirley Donnohue; and two grandchildren.

Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



